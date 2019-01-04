Wow! Sunny Leone's Latest Airport Look Is All About Contrasts

Sunny Leone's latest airport outfit was not exactly flared. The actress was papped last night with her husband. She was seen in an all-black outfit that we thought seemed unusual yet comfy. This outfit of hers was winter-perfect and Sunny as usual slayed it.

So, the gorgeous diva was spotted in a bateau neckline jumpsuit that featured full-flared sleeves. However, the bodice was structured because of the sleek metallic belt and the pants were flared. It was a trendy style that reminded us of the 70-80s era and Sunny colour-blocked her ensemble with a pair of white boots. Oh yes, she beckoned us to think beyond brown and black boots.

The actress was all for contrasts last night, as she carried a blazing red side bag with her. It was an eye-catching look and the styling was done to perfection. Sunny's makeup was dewy with accentuated cheekbones and a pink lip shade. She wrapped up her look with wavy tresses, which cascaded gently on her shoulders. Sunny looked super fabulous. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.