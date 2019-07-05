ENGLISH

    Sunny Leone Gives Us Cues On How To Stylishly Add A Zing To The Muted-toned Dress

    Sunny Leone has some stunning weekend styling lessons for us. The actress, was dressed to impress and gave us some major pairing goals. She looked classy in her attire, which seemed like a perfect office wear. Let's decode her outfit and look, which we found so amazing.

    So, Sunny wore this brown-hued number, which came from the label, Raegun by Kamran Patel. Her half-sleeved dress was tailored to perfection and featured layered and lapel neckline. It was detailed with a zipper and looked very structured, straight-forward, and formal. It was a pretty unassuming number but Sunny added a zing to her dress with the blue and yellow-printed ribbon. This small addition absolutely notched up her dress and gave us a style goal too. So, now if you have a muted-toned number, you know how to make it look vibrant.

    Styled by Hitendra Kapopara, the white pencil heels added a touch of welcoming contrast. With her heels, Sunny gave us another teaming lesson. The diva didn't play it safe and gave us major jewellery goals too with her intricate choker. Her oxidised silver choker was enhanced by glittery accents and went well with her brown dress. She balanced this elaborate choker with delicate studs and a chic watch. The make-up was dewy with a pink lip shade, a dab of natural pink eye shadow, and winged eyeliner. The high ponytail suited her and that completed her impeccable look. Sunny's fashion game was strong. Didn't she look gorgeous? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 17:06 [IST]
