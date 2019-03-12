ENGLISH

    Sunny Leone's Statement Black Outfit Is Perfect For A Date Night

    By
    |
    Sunny Leone Fashion

    Sunny Leone showed us that she can rock the red carpet attire off the red carpet too. The actress stepped out in a black gown and totally wowed us with her style statement. She wore this ensemble for 11 wicket.com launch event. The diva looked amazing and stylish in her trendy attire. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    Sunny Leone Style

    So, Sunny wore a one-shouldered dress, which was flared but was given a structure with the help of a statement belt. The dress was figure-flattering and was accentuated by intricate mesh accents, which notched up her stunning attire. Sunny's dress made for a perfect evening date attire and she teamed her ensemble with black pencil heels, which totally went well with her outfit.

    Sunny Leone News

    The diva accessorised her look with statement and sleek gold-toned danglers, which gave her look a dramatic touch. The makeup was dewy-toned with a bright red lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and well-defined kohl. The wavy side-swept tresses rounded out her sizzling avatar. Sunny Leone totally gave us a jaw-dropping moment. So, how did you find her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: sunny leone celeb spotting
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 17:40 [IST]
