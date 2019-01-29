Sunny Leone Spills Some Quirky Charm At Daboo Ratnani's Calendar Launch Event

Sunny Leone looks Stylish at Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2019 launch; Watch Video | Boldsky

Sunny Leone switched on her quirk quotient at Daboo Ratnani's calendar launch event. She looked awesome at the event in her top and skirt and gave us a fashion goal for this weekend party. Sunny wore something that beckoned us to bring alive our inner child. Let's find out what outfit that was, which had all our attention.

She wore a white tee and paired it with a black skirt. She sported a simple tee, which was enhanced by a graphic image. Sunny's skirt, on the other hand, colour-blocked her tee as it was dipped in a black hue. This skirt of hers exuded boho vibes and was accentuated by a metallic touch. She also wore a shiny golden belt, which elevated her style quotient.

Sunny accessorised her look with dazzling bangles, chic rings, and delicate studs. She carried a purse with her, which resembled an old-fashioned tape recorder. With this addition, Sunny elevated her quirk factor. The makeup was dewy-toned with a soft pink lip shade and the side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her look. So, what do you think about Sunny Leone's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.