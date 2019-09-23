The Men In Hats, Varun Dhawan And Ranveer Singh Give Us Cool Fashion Goals In Their Stylish Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

If there are two Bollywood actors, who have got maximum female fans because of their stupendous acting skills and charming personality, they are none other than Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh. Lately, The two have been making fashion statements.

It was just recently, when the two caught our attention again with their stylish outfits at different events. While Varun Dhawan looked ultra-modern in black blazer and trousers at the Grand Finale of Breezer Vivid Shuffle in Mumbai, on the other hand, Ranveer Singh was spotted at Shankar Madhavi Studio in Bandra in a brown-hued ensemble and he looked dapper. So, let's take a close look at the stylish outfits of men in hats.

Varun Dhawan In A Black Blazer And Trouser Set

So, for the event, the Street Dancer actor, Varun Dhawan donned a full-sleeved two-buttoned black blazer, which was accentuated by a graphic design, a horizontal zip, and two pockets. He rolled up the sleeves of his blazer and paired it with a plain white hoodie, which added a style statement. The actor teamed his blazer and hoodie with light olive-green-coloured trousers. His trousers were enhanced by open zip hem and big navy blue patch. What caught our attention was his black-white printed green-blue hued pair of sports shoes. Varun Dhawan added a cool quotient with a black hat.

Ranveer Singh In A Brown-Hued Three-Piece Set

So, Gully Boy actor whose movie made its official entry in Oscars 2020, Ranveer Singh was spotted in a three-piece ensemble. His outfit consisted of a brown-hued t-shirt, which was accentuated by dark patterns and triple coloured (blue, red and white) vertical stripes at centre. He paired his t-shirt with a full-sleeved matching jacket and same-patterned loose pants. The white-laced light brown shoes complemented his look. Like Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh also notched up his look with a brown hat. The black-brown reflectors upped his look.

Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan looked quirky in their own stylish attires and gave major fashion goals to all men out there, who want to experiment.

Meanwhile do not forget to share your opinions on Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh's cool outfits.