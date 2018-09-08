Subscribe to Boldsky
Sonam Kapoor Sports An All-Grey Vintage Outfit For Twinkle Khanna's Book Launch

By
Sonam Kapoor fashion

Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja also graced the book launch of Twinkle Khanna's latest book, 'Pyjamas are Forgiving'. For the event, she turned up in a classy outfit and looked awesome as ever. The actress wore an ensemble that came from a gender-fluid fashion label Anaam. Her outfit for the event was certainly androgynous and made us reminiscent of the vintage fashion.

It was an all-grey ensemble, which blended structural with flared. We also thought her outfit had an uninhibited and liberating touch like a country song by John Denver. It was hard to figure out whether her top was sleeveless or not, as she draped a dark grey-hued full-sleeved coat- a fashionable piece from our grandfather's day.

Sonam Kapoor western looks

Nonetheless, her top was structural, V-necked, and featured a pocket. She teamed it with flared pants, which were baggy and accentuated by asymmetrical hemline. It was pleated and her ensemble, on the whole, was marked by checkered patterns. She spruced up her look with navy blue boots from Balenciaga.

Sonam's ear cuffs came from Gehna Jewellers, while her hoops were from MK Jewels. Her middle-parted wavy tresses cascaded gently on her shoulders, while her makeup highlighted by natural pink shades completed her look.

Sonam Kapoor Twinkle Khanna book launch

For us, this was Sonam's one of the best looks ever. Hope she keeps on inspiring us with more stylish numbers.

