Sonam Kapoor Mirrors Katharine Hepburn's Style With This Androgynous Pantsuit

When English classics meet American cowboys, Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja's latest photo shoot was all about that. The actress, who has given us diverse and the most experimental style statements, stepped up her style game and delivered yet another groovy number. Her latest attire was a strict break from the typical glamorous style of the Hindi film industry.

It was a classic tan-coloured attire and was reminiscent of the 70s-80s fashion. This ensemble of hers hinted at the roots of pantsuit fashion and brought back the long-forgotten classicism into the forefront. It was definitely an androgynous pantsuit and Sonam pulled it off like a pro. With this attire and look, Sonam mirrored the legendary Katharine Hepburn's famous pantsuit look.

So, her attire consisted of a crisp and collared jacket that was full-sleeved and old-school. She channelled the quintessential office look of the retro days. Sonam paired it with matching pants, which were pointed and structured, but had exaggerated hemline with front-slits. The meticulous placement of buttons added to the outfit. We also thought the sky blue shirt was an unusual choice, but it colour-blocked the attire effectively.

Sonam paired her attire with black-hued pencil heels and accessorised her look with hoop earrings, chic rings, and a quirky clutch. Her attire came from the brand Y/Project and the jewellery was from Begani Jewels.

Sonam accentuated her look with a bright pink lip shade and her hair was given a wavy and voluminous touch, which added to the timeless look.

We found this avatar of Sonam Kapoor's very refreshing. Did you feel the same?