Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Once Again Rocked The Cool Looks And Gave Us The Coolest Couple Goals

By
Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are the coolest married couple in the tinsel town. They are highly fashionable. If one has a fashion label, the other is a fashion icon. And they look perfectly made for each other.

So, Sonam and Anand were spotted recently and they rocked their casual avatars like pros. Both of them wore denims and slayed it in style. Sonam looked pretty as ever in a half-sleeved denim shirt that was collared and buttoned. It was dipped in a light blue hue and she paired it with distressed denims.

Sonam Kapoor Fashion

She sported oxidised jewellery with her outfit and notched up her sassy avatar. Sonam also wore multi-coloured shoes with her attire and added definitions to her look. Her makeup was minimal and she made a middle-parted bun to enhance her cool avatar.

Anand wore a plain-hued tee and paired it with a dark blue denim jacket and black jeans. He looked awesome and wooed us all.

Anand Ahuja Bhane

Sonam and Anand totally bowled us over. They were fun, flirty, and totally encouraged us to sport denims once again.

We loved their style sense and absolutely want to nail those looks.

Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, July 27, 2018, 17:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 27, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue