Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Once Again Rocked The Cool Looks And Gave Us The Coolest Couple Goals

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are the coolest married couple in the tinsel town. They are highly fashionable. If one has a fashion label, the other is a fashion icon. And they look perfectly made for each other.

So, Sonam and Anand were spotted recently and they rocked their casual avatars like pros. Both of them wore denims and slayed it in style. Sonam looked pretty as ever in a half-sleeved denim shirt that was collared and buttoned. It was dipped in a light blue hue and she paired it with distressed denims.

She sported oxidised jewellery with her outfit and notched up her sassy avatar. Sonam also wore multi-coloured shoes with her attire and added definitions to her look. Her makeup was minimal and she made a middle-parted bun to enhance her cool avatar.

Anand wore a plain-hued tee and paired it with a dark blue denim jacket and black jeans. He looked awesome and wooed us all.

Sonam and Anand totally bowled us over. They were fun, flirty, and totally encouraged us to sport denims once again.

We loved their style sense and absolutely want to nail those looks.