Sonam Kapoor Stuns Us With Dual Pink Avatars

Sonam Kapoor is in Geneva, Switzerland for celebrating the 150th anniversary of IWC Schaffhausen watches. Sonam Kapoor is the Indian brand ambassador for IWC Schaffhausen and she represented the country at the celebration of a prestigious apparel company.

Sonam attended two days at the event, carrying two different avatars and we loved both of them.

On the first day, Sonam was wearing a pink trench suit by Bouguessa with shoes from Stuart Weitzman and huge coral dangling earrings. The look was too good and we loved the way Sonam carried it like an absolute stunner.

Her 2nd day's OOTD was even prettier as she dolled up in a pink gown by Viktor&Rolf. The gorgeous strapless ball gown had a tulle body and a satin top. The look was amazing!

Both the looks of Sonam were styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor.