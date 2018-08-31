Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja's Voluminous Blue Dress Is Meant For All Seasons

Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja gave us yet another striking number as she struck a pose for Jio Mami Film Festival. This time, she switched from her androgynous pantsuit to a feminine dress, which we thought was classy. The actress wore an experimental dress, which was meant for all seasons and tailored to perfection.

It was a voluminous dress and a break from the usual florals. Well, you can always expect Sonam to wear something different. Also, with this outfit of hers, she introduced us to another new designer. Her dress was designed by a Georgian designer, Keti Chkhikvadze and it was definitely an eye-catching piece.

The bodice of her attire was structured but was enhanced by overlapping ruffled detail and exaggerated sleeves. The top portion of her attire seemed like a blend of two different textures. She teamed it with the same-hued dark blue skirt. Sonam's skirt was layered and also symmetrical. Because of the layers and subtle embellishment, her attire quite evidently took a dramatic turn.

She paired her blue-hued dress with black-coloured heels from Dolce & Gabbana. Her heels had spiral straps and that truly notched up her avatar. Sonam also spruced up her look with organic cane earrings, which came from the label Valliyan. Her makeup was dewy and marked by red lip shade and we totally loved her curly locks.

Sonam Kapoor wowed us yet again, didn't she?