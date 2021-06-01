Sonam Kapoor Exudes Class In Her Peplum Shirt And Skirt Combo But Her INR 2 Lakh Basket Bag Steals The Show Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

When it comes to Sonam Kapoor's fashion choices, you can always expect something unique and extraordinary. She is a style icon in a true sense for all of us. The actress is always seen crossing all the boundaries and experimenting with her outfits. From traditional to chic to classy, she has slayed it in a number of different looks stunningly, keeping the balance of both style and comfort. Being an avid social media user, Sonam also keeps treating her fans with her gorgeous fashionable looks online. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures, where she was seen exuding class and elegance in a midnight-blue skirt set. Her outfit definitely was spectacular but it was her expensive classy handbag that stole the entire show. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and the handbag and talk about it in detail.

So, in the latest set of pictures, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was seen sporting midnight-blue coloured co-ord set, which came from the label Loewe. The co-ord set consisted of a full-sleeved stylish-collar peplum shirt that featured golden button-down detailing. She teamed her blazer-type shirt with a flared long midi skirt. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress layered her shirt with an extended-sleeved white shirt and completed her look with a pair of black boots. Sonam Kapoor's dress looked quite sophisticated and perfect for formal events. However, it was her pretty leather basket bag, which grabbed our eyeballs. It was a cute little bag, that was precisely woven and featured checkered patterns from multiple shades of beige and chocolate brown. Her handbag came from the same label Loewer and costs INR 2 Lakh, On the jewellery front, she opted for only rings while the red nail paint, upped her look.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Veere Di Wedding actress slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, oodles of mascara, brown eye shadow, brown blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat hairdo and looked a class apart.

So, what do you think about this dress and handbag of Sonam Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram