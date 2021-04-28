Stay At Home Fashion Diaries: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Simple Outfits That Can Inspire You To Up Your Fashion Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

While you stay at home amid Covid-19 pandemic, investing time in yourself is of equal importance other than keeping yourself updated with covid-related news and happenings. However, there has to be balance because so much information all-at-once can be overwhelming and too much dressing up and being oblivious to the situation can be tone deaf. So, here we are giving you some relatable fashion goals and this time, our inspiration is Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Fashion enthusiast, Sonam Kapoor always catches attention with her outfits and her wardrobe is experimental but in between those statement wear, the Neerja actress has also flaunted some of the simplest outfits. We have decoded those simple outfits of Sonam Kapoor for some stay-at-home inspiration.

Sonam Kapoor's Patterned Pyjama Set

Now pyjama sets are what comes naturally to most of us while sitting at home and in case, you want to wear something fuss-free and comfy, you can take a fashion goal from Sonam Kapoor. The diva wore a pyjama set that featured a round-necked top and matching pyjamas. Crafted out of cotton fabric, her pyjama set was accentuated by nature-inspired prints. She painted her nails red and her eye makeup was enhanced by nude-toned eye shadow. Well, Sonam also beckoned us to do some makeup for it makes one feel good. The round-framed spectacles notched up her look and she kept her tresses loose. Adding to that, reading a book is another goal Sonam Kapoor gave us with this relaxed look of hers.

Sonam Kapoor's Pink Sweatsuit

Sweatsuit is another wear that can make your feel at home and good. She wore this all-pink Ralph & Russo sweatsuit that consisted of a full-sleeved cropped top and high-waist pyjamas with drawstrings. It was a smart wear and she looked fabulous. Sonam paired her ensemble with light-pink sandals, which went well with her look. Her tiny hoops also upped her look. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted tresses completed her look. So, either you can play with monochromes like Sonam or even opt for bright colour-blocked sweatsuit to cheer yourself up.

Sonam Kapoor's Blue Dress

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked amazing in her blue dress and you can always wear a humble dress like hers to accentuate your look. So, it was a full-sleeved blue dress with a plunging neckline and structured silhouette. The dress was accentuated by white-toned floral accents. She paired her dress with furry black loafers and the makeup was marked by pink lip shade and nude-toned eye shadow. The middle-parted highlighted tresses completed her look. While Sonam Kapoor wore a dress that was floral-patterned and structured, you can also go for flared and plain breezy dresses.

Sonam Kapoor's Denim Top And Skirt

Instead of dresses, you can also opt for a top and skirt just like Sonam Kapoor did. She wore this dress that came from her sister Rhea Kapoor and her label, Rheson. Her dress was smart and featured a full-sleeved denim top with a zipper detailing at the front and a structured short skirt. It was a denim number but you can also select just any top and skirt for that matter. She teamed her ensemble with brown shoes and accessorised her look with dainty earrings. The middle-parted softly-curled highlighted tresses rounded out her look.

Sonam Kapoor's Red Kurta Set

Instead of western outfits, you can also opt for traditional outfits in monochromes because colour-blocking in kurta sets has become so common. So, Sonam wore this all-red Lovebirds attire that featured a collared and flared kurta with full sleeves and striped patterns and she paired it with matching pyjamis set. She also wore a cross-bodied matching pouch with her and with a pair of white pointed juttis gave a whiff of colour-contrast effect. The makeup was light and so were jewellery.

So, which look of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja inspired you the most? Let us know that.

Pictures Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram