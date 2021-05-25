Just In
Sonam Kapoor Gives A Quick And Easy Morning Makeup Routine For Lazy Days
We all have those days and lazy mornings where we don't feel like putting makeup. We mean, getting up itself is a big task and then putting on eyeliner when half sleepy, is no less than a nightmare, right? But at the same time, if we're heading to work or Zoom meeting (amid Covid-19 pandemic where most of us have been working from home) and need to look presentable, it's also hard to ignore makeup. If you're in such a situation today, Sonam Kapoor has come up with an amazing makeup hack. Recently, the actress shared an Instagram reel, giving us a quick and easy morning makeup routine for lazy days. So, let us take a look at the video and discuss the routine in detail for makeup goals.
So, in the video Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was seen sporting a simple midnight-blue tee while her hair was tied back into a neat and tight bun. Starting with her makeup routine, she first picked a CC cream and showed that she opted for it instead of foundation. Because blending foundation may take a lot of time, she blended the CC cream perfectly, using a beauty blender. Then, she picked a concealer and applied it under her eyes. She blended it, using her fingertips. Next, Sonam applied compact powder to set the concealer in place. The actress then opted for a pink blush and with the help of blush brush, she applied it softly on her cheekbones.
With the help of mascara, she filled-in and brushed her eyebrows well. Sonam Kapoor applied her favourite pink lipstick. She again picked mascara and coated her eyelashes well with it.
This is how Sonam Kapoor did her morning makeup and now you can also nail it in a similar way, easily and quickly. Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions with us in the comment section.