Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Mesmerises Us With Her Fashionable Dreamy Looks In The Latest Photoshoot

Known for her stunning fashion sense and stylish looks, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a true inspiration for all the young ladies in the town. Whether she's going out for a dinner date or walking on the streets of London, or having a casual photo shoot, you'll always see in her fashionable best. Recently, as the actress turned cover star for Harper's Bazaar India magazine's 12th Anniversary issue, she channelled her inner diva and flaunted many fashionable looks in dreamy outfits. She was flawlessly styled by Elad Bitton. So, let us take a quick look at her gorgeous outfits and decode it.

Sonam Kapoor In A White Oversized Dress

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was dressed to slay in a buttoned-down white hybrid dress, which came from Louis Vuitton. Her dress featured oversized sleeves, knitted detailing, and side pockets. The matching broad band-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The actress accessorised her look with a neckpiece and wrapped up her look with filled brows, metallic brown eye shadow, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Sonam let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and looked super stunning.

Sonam Kapoor In A White Dress And Black Trousers

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a strapless silk duchess white satin dress, which was accentuated by ripped asymmetrical border. She teamed her bold dress with flared oversized black trousers. The diva teamed her attire with very funky jewellery. She opted for resin bead trompe l'oeil earrings and matching fancy eye glasses from the label Schiaparelli. Sonam sharply highlighted her face and jawline and flaunted her toned arms. She let loose her mid-parted tresses and looked pretty.

Sonam Kapoor In A Green Muslin Dress

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sported a sleeveless green muslin dress, which had sheer detailing. She layered her dress with multi-colour striped inner-wears and completed her look with Christian Dior brand's cotton mesh black lace-up Ballerina shoes. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. She let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses.

Sonam Kapoor In A Peach Tulle Dress

Sonam Kapoor looked like a princess in her peach-coloured tulle dress, which came from Alexander McQueen's label. She teamed her voluminous dress with a pair of ankle-length black boots and upped her look with matching nail paint. Sonam kept her mid-parted long curly tresses loose and enhanced her look with filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

Sonam Kapoor In Black Skirt-Top And Red Shrug

Sonam Kapoor sported a round-collar plain black top and teamed it with a flared black polyester skirt. She styled her attire with a matching knotted belt around her waist and a long bright red shrug-type garment. Her full outfit came from AZ Factory and she completed her look with a pair of off-white Lionne boots from Christian Louboutin. The actress let loose her statement tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Sonam Kapoor In A Peach Pink Ball Gown

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked no less than a fairy in her one-shoulder peach pink ball gown, which came from the label Giambattista Valli. Her voluminous gown was accentuated by heavy ruffled on the shoulder and on the bodice and also featured asymmetrical ruffled border. Her gown had a baby-pink coloured layer at the bottom while the corset band-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Sonam pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a hairdo and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Pic Source: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram