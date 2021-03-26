Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Flaunts Twisted Ponytail And Glam Makeup Look In The Latest Picture And We’re Taking Notes! Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Known as the fashionista in the B-town, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is that actress in the industry, whose fashion wardrobe is what that we all want to own. However, if you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find that it's not just her gorgeous clothes but also her make-up looks, that are worth-admiring and always manage to catch our attention. Proving us right, recently, Sonam shared a portrait picture of herself, where she was seen nailing glam make-up look. Apart from her make-up, it was also the diva's twisted ponytail hairstyle, on which we have all our eyes on. So, let us take a quick look at her hair and make-up and talk about it in detail.

So, in her latest picture, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was seen wearing glam make-up look and giving major beauty goals. She kept her base flawless and minimal with the perfection proportion of foundation and concealer. Her brows were softly filled and defined, to make it look natural. The Neerja actress slightly applied black kohl on her lower waterline and tightlined her upper waterline. What spruced up her eye make-up look was the fluttery false eyelashes, coated with oodles of mascara. She applied brown eyeshadow all over her crease and lids and contoured her cheekbones. Soft blush and nude pink lip shade, elevated her look.

Coming to her hairstyle, Sonam Kapoor firstly parted her hair from the centre. She then twisted her hair from both the sides and tied it into a ponytail. Her ponytail looked pretty as she added soft waves to them. Apart from her hair and make-up, it was also her Eiffel Tower-shaped earrings, that shone bright and grabbed our eyeballs. Overall, the actress looked super stunning as she posed in a purple tee.

So, what do you think about this make-up and hairstyle of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram