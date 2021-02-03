Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Soft Glam Makeup Look Is Perfect For Attending A Day Wedding Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Weddings are always fun and it also gives us the opportunity to flaunt our best glamorous avatars. But if you are a makeup enthusiast, you would definitely know that the time of the wedding and the season plays a very important role while dressing up. You can definitely put on shimmery and bold makeup for the night weddings but for day wedding, it becomes a little tricky to choose a makeup that is appropriate day-wise as well as occasion wise too. Bold makeup on daytime will be too loud while the light makeup will not give you wedding-perfect look. Well, who better than the B-town divas for some much-needed inspiration at times like these!

The popular Bollywood beauty Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram, where she sported a soft glam makeup look that seemed perfect for attending a day wedding. Her makeup was highlighted by brown and golden eye shadows and lightest-pink lipstick. So, let us decode her makeup look for daytime wedding makeup inspiration.

What you need

• Oil-control primer

• Matte foundation

• Concealer

• Blush

• Eyebrow pencil

• Bronzer

• Contour

• Brown eye shadow

• Metallic brown eye shadow

• Glitter golden eye shadow

• Light pink lipstick

• Mascara

• Black kohl

• Setting powder

• Setting spray

• Beauty blender

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

• Blush brush

• Contour brush

• Bronzer brush

Steps to follow

• To cover up your pores and prevent excess oil secretion, start with priming the skin. Using dabbing motions, apply the primer on the T-zone of your face.

• Next, apply the foundation on your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

• Now to highlight your under-eye area and hide the dark circles, apply concealer under your eyes and blend it using the same damp beauty blender.

• The concealer tends to crease. To prevent that, dust some setting powder over the concealer immediately.

• Dip the bronzer brush in the bronzer, tap off the excess and bronze up your forehead lightly.

• Now, take some contour on the contour brush and contour your cheekbones and jawline.

• Next, apply the blush on your cheekbones.

• Use the eyebrow pencil to fill in your brows.

• Moving to the eyes, apply some concealer on your eyelids. This acts as an eye shadow base.

• Take the brown eye shadow on the fluffy brush and apply it all over your crease. Blend it well under the tone gets softer.

• Now, apply the metallic brown eye shadow on the lids and blend it using your fingertips to get the exact perfect look. Take your time while blending.

• Apply some brown eye shadow on your lower lash line as well.

• After you're done with brown eye shadows, take some glitter golden eye shadow on your fingertip and apply it on the upper lash line.

• Next, apply black kohl on the waterline of your eyes.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your upper and lower eye lashes.

• To finish off the look, apply the pink lipstick on the upper and lower part of your lips.

• Spritz some setting spray on your face to make the make-up last the whole day.

So, what do you think about this makeup look of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram