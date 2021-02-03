Just In
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Soft Glam Makeup Look Is Perfect For Attending A Day Wedding
Weddings are always fun and it also gives us the opportunity to flaunt our best glamorous avatars. But if you are a makeup enthusiast, you would definitely know that the time of the wedding and the season plays a very important role while dressing up. You can definitely put on shimmery and bold makeup for the night weddings but for day wedding, it becomes a little tricky to choose a makeup that is appropriate day-wise as well as occasion wise too. Bold makeup on daytime will be too loud while the light makeup will not give you wedding-perfect look. Well, who better than the B-town divas for some much-needed inspiration at times like these!
The popular Bollywood beauty Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram, where she sported a soft glam makeup look that seemed perfect for attending a day wedding. Her makeup was highlighted by brown and golden eye shadows and lightest-pink lipstick. So, let us decode her makeup look for daytime wedding makeup inspiration.
What you need
• Oil-control primer
• Matte foundation
• Concealer
• Blush
• Eyebrow pencil
• Bronzer
• Contour
• Brown eye shadow
• Metallic brown eye shadow
• Glitter golden eye shadow
• Light pink lipstick
• Mascara
• Black kohl
• Setting powder
• Setting spray
• Beauty blender
• Fluffy eye shadow brush
• Blush brush
• Contour brush
• Bronzer brush
Steps to follow
• To cover up your pores and prevent excess oil secretion, start with priming the skin. Using dabbing motions, apply the primer on the T-zone of your face.
• Next, apply the foundation on your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.
• Now to highlight your under-eye area and hide the dark circles, apply concealer under your eyes and blend it using the same damp beauty blender.
• The concealer tends to crease. To prevent that, dust some setting powder over the concealer immediately.
• Dip the bronzer brush in the bronzer, tap off the excess and bronze up your forehead lightly.
• Now, take some contour on the contour brush and contour your cheekbones and jawline.
• Next, apply the blush on your cheekbones.
• Use the eyebrow pencil to fill in your brows.
• Moving to the eyes, apply some concealer on your eyelids. This acts as an eye shadow base.
• Take the brown eye shadow on the fluffy brush and apply it all over your crease. Blend it well under the tone gets softer.
• Now, apply the metallic brown eye shadow on the lids and blend it using your fingertips to get the exact perfect look. Take your time while blending.
• Apply some brown eye shadow on your lower lash line as well.
• After you're done with brown eye shadows, take some glitter golden eye shadow on your fingertip and apply it on the upper lash line.
• Next, apply black kohl on the waterline of your eyes.
• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your upper and lower eye lashes.
• To finish off the look, apply the pink lipstick on the upper and lower part of your lips.
• Spritz some setting spray on your face to make the make-up last the whole day.
So, what do you think about this makeup look of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram