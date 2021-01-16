Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Sets The Makeup Bar High With Smokey Eyes And Luscious Red Lips Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

We have known Sonam Kapoor Ahuja as the best and top fashionista in the B-town but is she a makeup connoisseur too! Well, she definitely is as she has proved it not just once but multiple times. The actress has been treating us with her gorgeous make-up looks on Instagram, which shows that she is really blessed with an excellent and talented team who help her glam up in no time.

Recently too, Sonam was all out there flaunting her perfect glam makeup look, teamed with a regal sunshine yellow ensemble. Her makeup was highlighted by smokey eyes and luscious red lipstick. With her this look, the diva took makeup bar high and we're sure you would love to copy this stunning look of hers. Here's how you can recreate the similar look.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Blush

• Highlighter

• Brown eye shadow

• Glittering black eye shadow

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

• Black kohl

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Luscious red lipstick

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Prime the T-zone of your face.

• Apply the foundation on your face and neck and use a damp beauty blender to blend it in.

• Apply the concealer over your lids and under your eyes, and blend it well using the same beauty blender.

• Set the concealer by putting some setting powder over it.

• Contour your cheekbones and nose, using the contour brush.

• Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your eyebrows.

• Moving on to the eyes, dip the eye shadow brush in the brown eye shadow, tap off the excess and apply it on your crease. Blend it well to get the intensity that you desire.

• Now, apply the shimmering black eye shadow all over your lid and take your time blending it in.

• Drag the same eye shadow to your lower lash line as well.

• Apply some black kohl on the waterline.

• Next, apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Let it dry before applying another coat of mascara.

• Apply some blush on the apple of your cheeks.

• Apply the highlighter on your cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Take the red lipstick and apply it on the lower and upper part of your lips. Apply another coat to get the bold shade.

• Lastly, spritz some setting spray on your face to lock the make-up in place.

So, are you ready to nail this amazing makeup look inspired by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram