Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Inspires Us To Play With Patterns With Her Gorgeous Skirt And Top Set Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who always inspires us with her fashion sense, recently gave us skirt and top goals. She looked amazing in her ensemble and looked a class apart. Her attire was colour-blocked and splashed in the shades of black and red. Her outfit came from the label, Erdem. Her makeup game was also strong. Let's decode her attire and look.

So, Sonam Kapoor wore a black top that was accentuated by subtle patterns in white tones and the sleeve ends were embellished. It was a gorgeous breezy top that was high-necked and comfy and she paired it with a red midi skirt that was enhanced by floral accents in black tones. It was an intricately-done number and so much about pattern play. You can wear this outfit to date or you can wear it for a casual outing. This was definitely almost-any-occasion number and Sonam Kapoor flaunted it so effortlessly.

Sonam kept her look jewellery-free and with this attire of hers, actually she didn't need any jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and contoured pink cheekbones. The eye makeup was light and the middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was styled by Martha Ward. So, what do you think about her outfit and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Instagram