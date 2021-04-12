Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Looks Breathtakingly Stunning As A Muse In This Fascinating Off-White Attire Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Talk about fashion and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will come up with a lot of goals in her diverse extra-ordinary dresses. The actress, who is known as the fashionista of B-town, has always surprised us with her unique sartorial choices. Whether she's going for a dinner date with hubby or attending a star-studded event, her outfits are always unique from others and that's why her fashion is worth-admiring. Recently, Sonam turned muse for the Dutch designer, Iris Van Herpen and was seen slaying in a fascinating off-white attire. She shared the pictures on Instagram and left us speechless with her interesting look. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, in the latest pictures, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was seen flaunting an off-white shade sculptural dress, which came from the designer's Spring/Summer 2021 collection. It was a high-neck cold-shoulder body-hugging dress that featured laser-cut designs and sheer accents. Her dress had thigh-high slits, which added to the bold quotient while the multiple white long panels, attached from her bodice and sleeves, enhanced the dramatic effect. Styled by Nikhil Mansata, the Neerja actress looked like a graceful dancer, as she played with the panels of her attire. The diva accessorised her look with a ring from David Curtis' label and upped her look with silver nail paint done by celebrity manicurist Lucy Tucker.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she kept her base amazing and gorgeous. The Veere Di Wedding actress slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, mascara, and glossy pink lip shade rounded out her look. Sonam Kapoor let loose her beautiful highlighted tresses and looked wonderful.

So, what do you think about this look of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram