    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Surprises Us With This Absolutely Rare Simple Look

    By
    |

    It is pretty rare to see Sonam Kapoor Ahuja dressed down but even when she is, she looks awesome. The diva with one of the strongest fashion games in the industry, was recently spotted in a casual avatar, which we found so relatable. Sonam wore an all-black outfit, which we can't wait to decode.

    So, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who will be seen soon in much-anticipated movie, The Zoya Factor, stunned us with this simple avatar of hers. She was dressed humbly in a black shirt that was full-sleeved and paired it with a pair of distressed denims. It was a very casual-meets-edgy combination and with this Sonam Kapoor gave us a fashion goal. She also inspired us to make a good use of our wardrobe basics, which we often tend to overlook.

    The actress elevated her simple look with classy black flats, which complemented her attire. Her look was accessory-free and well, she didn't even need any jewellery with this attire. At the most, Sonam could have sported some quirky studs. Her look was makeup free with muted and nude tones. The sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked nice and was all smiles. So, what do you think about this humble look of hers? Tell us that in the comment section.

