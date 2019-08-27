Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Ups Her Airport Fashion Game With A Blue And White Classy Formals Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a well-known fashionista of the Hindi film industry, as she always raises the fashion bar with her distinctive outfits . Be it on wedding functions or airport, the actress knows how to slay it in style. So, recently Sonam flew to London and she was spotted at the airport in a blue and white classy formals. With her ensemble, she once again proved that she is the style icon all jet-setting woman need. Let's take a close look on her classy get-up and decode it.

So, Sonam Kapoor went for a classy combination for her latest airport look. She paired her casual white t-shirt with a sky blue-coloured full-sleeved blazer and high rise oversized pants. The plunging neckline made her casual white t-shirt even more stylish. Sonam completed her chic look with a pair of white sneakers and a black tote bag. She spruced up her look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses. The Neerja actress rounded out her look with side-parted sleek tresses.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will be seen in an upcoming drama-romance film, The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The film is slated to hit the screens on 20 September 2019.

Meanwhile, feel free to share your opinions on Sonam's classy formal airport look in the comment section.