Wow! Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Party Outfit Is Cool And Peppy
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja celebrated her birthday with family and close friends. For the celebration, she sported a cool and casual number, but her attire had a glam touch. She looked gorgeous in her ensemble that was about playing with contrasts. Sonam's styling was beautifully done too and with this, the actress gave us a party wear goal. Let's decode her outfit and look.
So, Sonam wore a breezy white shirt that was full-sleeved and came with flared sleeves. It featured a plunging neckline and was knotted. She teamed it with a shiny silver midi skirt, which was sharply pleated and accentuated by a metallic touch. Sonam looked fabulous and she paired her ensemble with embellished ballerinas.
The actress kept her look minimal and notched up her avatar with a statement neckpiece that was studded with precious stones. She also upped her style quotient with complementing earrings and chic rings. The makeup was dewy-toned and enhanced by a deep red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and a pastel eye shadow. The side-parted wavy bun rounded out her avatar. So, what so you think about Sonam's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.