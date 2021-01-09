Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gives Us A Diva Moment With A Gorgeous Black Velvet Dress And White Jacket Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is best known for her incredible fashion sense. In fact, if there is any actress in the industry, who has made a huge number of style statements, it's her. The diva, who celebrated her husband Anand Ahuja's label Bhaane's anniversary a few weeks ago, is still on the celebration mode and her recent post on Instagram is a proof! Lately, Sonam visited one of her favourite restaurants in London named Chucs and shared a set of pictures of herself from the date night. Dressed in the brand's black velvet dress and white jacket, the actress gave us a diva moment and looked stylish as ever. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was decked up in a V-shaped neckline black frock-style velvet midi dress. Her dress featured pleats on the flared skirt while the thin brown-hued belt cinched her waist and added structure to her look. She layered her dress with a quarter-sleeved open-front white-hued knitted jacket that was accentuated by black and white checked patterns on the border. The Neerja actress teamed her dress and jacket with black gloves and stockings. She completed her look with a pair of black and white patterned loafers and accessorised her look with white pearl detailed gold-toned dangling earrings while the dark-brown cute box bag upped her look.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Sonam Kapoor slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled round brows, kohled eyes, shimmery copper eye-shadow, mascara, soft blush, and glossy nude lip shade spruced up her look. The fashionista let loose her side-parted highlighted, layered and curly tresses and looked beautiful.

We absolutely loved this stylish attire of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram