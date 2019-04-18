Sonali Bendre Exudes Cool Vibes With Her Colour-blocked Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonali Bendre's recent outdoor style was simple and inspiring. She wore something that was breezy and offered respite from the heat. Her ensemble was highlighted by soothing hues and Sonali was all smiles as the shutterbugs clicked her. Let's decode her outfit and look of the day.

So, Sonali stepped out of a cafe and gave us a wonderful outfit goal of the day. She wore a subtly done white-hued top, which featured sheer accents and ruffled hem. It was a beautiful top, which she teamed with sky blue trousers. She made an effective use of colour-block and taught us how to make use of wardrobe basics too.

Sonali paired her ensemble with white slippers, which went well with her look. She accessorised her look with tiny hoop earrings and also wore spectacles. Her makeup was enhanced by a matte pink lip shade. Sonali looked awesome as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.