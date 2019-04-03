ENGLISH

    Woah! Sonali Bendre's Classy Pantsuit Has A Dhoti Twist

    Sonali Bendre was dressed impeccably for the Vogue BFFs event. She wore a tailored pantsuit and it was dipped in a blush pink hue. We thought her pants particularly gave her ensemble an incredible twist. Her styling was done to perfection and we felt, Sonali gave us awesome fashion goals.

    She wore a black cami and paired it with a structured blazer and high-waist knotted pants, which were dhoti-styled and something unusual that we saw. It was an interesting attire, which totally exuded modern desi vibes and Sonali teamed it with printed pumps, which enhanced her attire and look.Her pumps came from the brand, Gianvito Rossi.

    She accessorised her look with delicate bracelet and hoop earrings. The makeup was nude-toned and marked by a smoky kohl and matte pink lip shade. The pixie-cut rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Sonali's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
