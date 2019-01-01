Shimmers And Sheers, Sonali Bendre's Party Look Is Absolutely Awesome

Sonali Bendre shines during New Year Celebration at home with Hrithik Roshan & others | Boldsky

Sonali Bendre was spotted partying with her close friends last night. The prolific actress was seen celebrating New Year and she looked absolutely gorgeous. She gave us a quirky look and we must say, she ended the year 2018 on a high fashionable note. Let's decode her dazzling outfit.

Sonali wore an asymmetrical and totally party-worthy ensemble. She played with contrasts and looked exceptionally stylish. Sonali's attire was about shimmers and satins. It was white and black-hued- seemed like a perfect blend. She wore a high-collared white shirt that featured a slightly voluminous blouse with slit sleeves. She teamed her sheer blouse with a layered skirt that was accentuated by shimmering metallic details.

It was a beautiful attire and Sonali paired her ensemble with sharply pointed pencil heels, which went well with her ensemble. She accessorised her look with hoop earrings. Her makeup was nude-toned with a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. Well, we were impressed with Sonali Bendre's style statement. How about you? Let us know that in the comment section.