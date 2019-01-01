ENGLISH

Shimmers And Sheers, Sonali Bendre's Party Look Is Absolutely Awesome

By
Sonali Bendre shines during New Year Celebration at home with Hrithik Roshan & others | Boldsky
Sonali Bendre Fashion

Sonali Bendre was spotted partying with her close friends last night. The prolific actress was seen celebrating New Year and she looked absolutely gorgeous. She gave us a quirky look and we must say, she ended the year 2018 on a high fashionable note. Let's decode her dazzling outfit.

Sonali Bendre Movies

Sonali wore an asymmetrical and totally party-worthy ensemble. She played with contrasts and looked exceptionally stylish. Sonali's attire was about shimmers and satins. It was white and black-hued- seemed like a perfect blend. She wore a high-collared white shirt that featured a slightly voluminous blouse with slit sleeves. She teamed her sheer blouse with a layered skirt that was accentuated by shimmering metallic details.

Sonali Bendre Style

It was a beautiful attire and Sonali paired her ensemble with sharply pointed pencil heels, which went well with her ensemble. She accessorised her look with hoop earrings. Her makeup was nude-toned with a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. Well, we were impressed with Sonali Bendre's style statement. How about you? Let us know that in the comment section.

Sonali Bendre News
    fashion bollywood sonali bendre
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 17:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2019
     

