We Hope Sonali Bendre Gets Well Soon And Inspire Us Stylishly Like She Has Been Doing

By
Sonali Bendre cancer

'Sarfarosh' star Sonali Bendre released an official statement stating that she is undergoing a cancer treatment in New York. She also thanked her family and close friends for the support. We are very sad to learn about Sonali Bendre's illness and hope she recovers soon.

The power-packed actress, the diva, the fashion icon, a dog lover, and a bibliophile, Sonali may not be actively working on-screen now, but she has been inspiring us a lot by giving us some positive life goals. She is very fashionable and is a favourite of many designers. The actress has a very versatile fashion sense and she can easily sport muted attires and vibrant outfits with equal comfort.

Sonali Bendre Style

She is one of the rarest of the rare actresses', who has never had any fashion failure. Well, the diva keeps it simple and classy.

So, while we are all praying for her better health, here are some of her awe-inspiring outfits that will make you want to go shopping.

Sonali Bendre Fashion
Sonali Bendre insta
Sonali Bendre Style
Sonali Bendre Style
Sonali Bendre Style
Sonali Bendre cancer
Sonali Bendre cancer
    Read more about: fashion bollywood sonali bendre
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 18:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2018
