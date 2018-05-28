BFF's Wedding? Sonali Bendre's Attire Is What You Need

The 'Sarfarosh' actress, Sonali Bendre, can make simple outfits look glamorous. She looks stunning as ever and has an amazing wardrobe collection. You browse through her Instagram feed and you would want to buy more than half of her attires.

Last week, she made our hearts melt in her bright yellow, blue and dark green colour-blocked sari, and this week, she grabbed our eyeballs in a pastel Anita Dongre outfit. Well, she is so versatile - she went from sporting a vivacious look to donning a romantic avatar.

The actress looked like a dream in her light purple hued outfit that came from the designer's latest collection called, 'Songs of Summer'. Her ensemble was a beautiful symphony of light fabric and floral prints.

We loved how Anita played with monochromes in her full-sleeved V-neck dress. Her wispy and flowy skirt was so beautiful and soothing to the eyes. Sonali definitely looked straight out of a fairytale. Moreover, her Rapunzel-like loose plait added to the dreamy and sensual vibes.

Styled by Akanksha Gajria, Sonali wore minimal jewellery and her makeup was also fresh and dewy. The only jewellery she sported were danglers and rings and that rounded-off her look.

Sonali Bendre's attire is perfect for any wedding-related function this season. And well, she just gave us some cues on what makeup, hairstyle, and jewellery can be teamed with this or a similar attire. We thought she looked lovely and as fresh as a daisy.