Wow! Sonali Bendre Behl Gave Us A Traditional Fashion Goal With Her Burgundy Sherwani Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

It had been a while for Sonali Bendre Behl since she got out of her track pants. Well, the seasoned actress and a cancer survivor, Sonali looked absolutely ethereal at the wedding reception of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. She looked radiant in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble, which we thought was one of the most intricate outfits of the evening.

So, Sonali looked like a dream in her burgundy 'Judi' sherwani, which elaborated on the meticulous craftsmanship of the country. It was a full-sleeved attire, which was nuanced by gold sequinned hand embroidery and the actress paired it with complementing flared bottoms. Sonali gracefully draped a matching dupatta, which was accentuated by embellished border.

The actress teamed her ensemble with gorgeous juttis, which came from the label, Needledust. She accessorised her look with a shimmering kada and delicate drop earrings. The makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a maroon lip shade. We thought Sonali was a vision to behold. What do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.