Sonakshi Sinha Warns Curfew Violators With Her Fierce Look In An All-Black Attire And Gun

Due to coronavirus outbreak, the country is in lockdown for 21 days. After this important announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the police is all out there lathi-charging those who are breaking the state-imposed rule. And now Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha has come to their support. Recently, the diva shared a picture on her Instagram feed to warn curfew violators. Dressed in an all-black attire, Sonakshi gave a fierce look with a gun in her hand. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Sonakshi Sinha sported a classic black tee and paired it with matching jeans. She teamed her ensemble with a full-sleeved classic-collar open-front leather jacket and completed her look with a pair of black boots. The Bhuj actress accessorised her look with gold-toned wrist watch and rings. On the makeup front, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade upped her look. She let loose her side-parted shoulder-length tresses.

Sonakshi captioned the picture as, '#NationalLockdown... galti se bhi bahar mat dikhna (only limited to people i can spot from my window) #stayhomestaysafe #chupchaapgharpebaitho'.

With her such look and caption, we think Sonakshi Sinha was successful in delivering the right message to her fans. Also, the all-black attire from her movie Akira suited her well. What do you think about her attire and look? Let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonakshi Sinha

