ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sonakshi Sinha Warns Curfew Violators With Her Fierce Look In An All-Black Attire And Gun

    By
    |

    Due to coronavirus outbreak, the country is in lockdown for 21 days. After this important announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the police is all out there lathi-charging those who are breaking the state-imposed rule. And now Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha has come to their support. Recently, the diva shared a picture on her Instagram feed to warn curfew violators. Dressed in an all-black attire, Sonakshi gave a fierce look with a gun in her hand. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, Sonakshi Sinha sported a classic black tee and paired it with matching jeans. She teamed her ensemble with a full-sleeved classic-collar open-front leather jacket and completed her look with a pair of black boots. The Bhuj actress accessorised her look with gold-toned wrist watch and rings. On the makeup front, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade upped her look. She let loose her side-parted shoulder-length tresses.

    Sonakshi captioned the picture as, '#NationalLockdown... galti se bhi bahar mat dikhna (only limited to people i can spot from my window) #stayhomestaysafe #chupchaapgharpebaitho'.

    With her such look and caption, we think Sonakshi Sinha was successful in delivering the right message to her fans. Also, the all-black attire from her movie Akira suited her well. What do you think about her attire and look? Let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Sonakshi Sinha

    ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Sizzles In A Strapless Black Bodycon Dress And We Can't Take Our Eyes Off Her!

    READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION

    More SONAKSHI SINHA News

    Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 26, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue