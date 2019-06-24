Sonakshi Sinha Inspires Us To Up Our Cocktail-wear Fashion With This Glam Retro Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonakshi Sinha recently sashayed down the ramp for Streax Professional. The diva, who is promoting her film these days, looked absolutely glamorous. She walked down the ramp to introduce the brand's latest collection, 'Retro Remix'. Well, with her attire and look, she truly represented the glam side of the 70s. Let's decode her attire and look of the day.

So, Sonakshi wore an embellished gown that was bold and intricately done. Her nude-toned ensemble cascaded like a chandelier and was notched up by jewel tones and tassels. It was an asymmetrical number and spruced up by overlapping details. This attire of hers was also detailed with sheer accents and this dress made for a cocktail wear. However, Sonakshi's ensemble was not quite everybody's cup of tea but she pulled it off confidently.

She paired her shimmery dress with complementing pencil heels. The actress also upped her style statement with classy and sleek danglers, which went well with her look. The make-up was dewy with a light pink lip shade and the side-parted bob hairdo rounded out her avatar. Sonakshi looked gorgeous as ever. What do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.