ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sonakshi Sinha Inspires Us To Up Our Cocktail-wear Fashion With This Glam Retro Outfit

    By
    |
    Sonakshi Sinha Fashion

    Sonakshi Sinha recently sashayed down the ramp for Streax Professional. The diva, who is promoting her film these days, looked absolutely glamorous. She walked down the ramp to introduce the brand's latest collection, 'Retro Remix'. Well, with her attire and look, she truly represented the glam side of the 70s. Let's decode her attire and look of the day.

    Sonakshi Sinha Style

    So, Sonakshi wore an embellished gown that was bold and intricately done. Her nude-toned ensemble cascaded like a chandelier and was notched up by jewel tones and tassels. It was an asymmetrical number and spruced up by overlapping details. This attire of hers was also detailed with sheer accents and this dress made for a cocktail wear. However, Sonakshi's ensemble was not quite everybody's cup of tea but she pulled it off confidently.

    Sonaskhi Sinha News

    She paired her shimmery dress with complementing pencil heels. The actress also upped her style statement with classy and sleek danglers, which went well with her look. The make-up was dewy with a light pink lip shade and the side-parted bob hairdo rounded out her avatar. Sonakshi looked gorgeous as ever. What do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More SONAKSHI SINHA News

    Read more about: sonakshi sinha celeb style
    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 18:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue