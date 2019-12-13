Sonakshi Sinha Or Pooja Hegde, Whose Yellow Outfit You Liked More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Both Sonakshi Sinha and Pooja Hegde were spotted in the city recently. They both flaunted yellow outfits and highly impressed us with their stylish looks. While Sonakshi went for a lighter hue, Pooja opted for a more vibrant number. They both gave us festive-perfect outfits. Let's take a look at their fashion game.

Sonakshi Sinha's Light Yellow Anarkali

Sonkashi Sinha looked amazing in her light yellow anarkali, which was so gorgeous and ideal for festive and wedding occasions. Her anarkali suit featured a structured bodice and tailored full sleeves. The attire was accentuated by intricate white patterns, which accentuated her look. She draped a gorgeous yellow dupatta that went well with her suit. The Dabangg 3 actress teamed her attire with white juttis. She spruced up her look with delicate rings and sleek danglers. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle eye makeup. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Pooja Hegde's Bright Yellow Fusion Outfit

Housefull 4 actress, Pooja Hegde wore a fusion yellow outfit. It was a breezy ensemble and pretty laidback, perfect for Sunday outings. It was a two-piece set that was enhanced by asymmetrical bodice. It was a full-sleeved number that was adorned with white floral embroidery. She paired her attire with complementing juttis. Pooja upped her look with stunning earrings and the makeup was beautifully done with matte lip shade. The sleek side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, whose yellow outfit you loved more? Let us know that in the comment section.