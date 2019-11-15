Housefull 4 Actress Pooja Hegde Walks The Ramp For Manish Malhotra In A Floral Lehenga Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Housefull 4 actress, Pooja Hegde was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra at Shaadi By Marriott. She wore a lehenga and gave us a stunning bridal wear goal this wedding season. It was a gorgeous contemporary number, which we have decoded for you. So, let's take a look at her wedding outfit.

So, the actress wore a lehenga, which consisted of a cropped sleeveless blouse with plunging neckline and a flared skirt. Pooja Hegde's attire was light grey-hued with a long flowy cape attached to the blouse. The blouse was enhanced by sheer and subtle floral accents. The skirt in contrast, was more elaborate with pink floral accents and intricate details. The attire seemed perfect for modern Indian brides and Pooja's jewellery game was also strong.

So, the actress notched up her look with heavy and meticulously-done bracelets, statement earrings, and a complementing neckpiece with emeralds. Her jewellery came from Raniwala 1881. As for her makeup, she spruced up her look with a glossy pink lip shade and light blue eye shadow. The middle-parted braided bun rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find Pooja Hegde's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.