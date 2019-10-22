Let Sonam Kapoor Ahuja And Other Divas Inspire You To Dress Your Best For Mid-Week Party Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

We all love parties. In fact, if we are invited to a weekend party, the first question that comes to our mind is what to wear? From dresses to sandals, our planning starts a week ago so that we can put our best fashion foot forward. But, what if you are suddenly invited to a party at a short notice in the middle of the week and you don't have a lot of time to dress your best? Hey, don't worry, after all we have come to your rescue so that you don't pick a dull and boring dress in a hurry.

Today, we have come up with some amazing stylish outfits straight from our Bollywood divas fashion wardrobe, which are perfect for mid-week party. Just wear that dress, matching heels, make a quick hairdo, apply some make-up, and you are all set to turn heads. So, check out the outfits here and pick your favourite one.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Flared Kurta, Pants And Blazer We all know Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is the fashion queen of the Bollywood industry and we can blindly trust her sartorial choices. Recently, she flaunted ethnic look stylishly. She wore a unique combination dress, which consisted of a plunging neckline long flared plain white kurta and loose matching pants. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she topped off her beautiful ensemble with a full-sleeved notch lapel off-white-hued oversized blazer. Sonam's ensemble came from Sharon Wauchob label. The Zoya Factor actress completed her look with pointed golden sandals. She accessorised her look with a pair of golden-toned earrings, choker necklace, and multiple rings. Her jewellery came from Sunita Kapoor and Amrapali. Sonam Kapoor pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat romantic hairdo. Her makeup was marked by sharply contoured jawline and she upped her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, nude eye shadow, soft blush, and nudish-pink lip shade. Jacqueline Fernandez’s Sequin Nude Colour Dress For recently held Youtube Fan Fest, Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a one-shoulder halter neck asymmetrical nude-hued bodycon dress by Yousef Al Jasmi. Styled by Stacey Cardoz and Chandini Whabi, her dress was accentuated by heavily embellished sequins. The Judwaa 2 actress completed her look with transparent strapped matching flats. Jacqueline accessorised her look with silver-toned studs and rings, which came from Diosa by Darshan Dave. The actress left her long beautifully curled tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, winged eye liner, nude eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Karisma Kapoor’s Black & White Dress For an event in Udaipur, Karisma Kapoor donned a long pretty dress by Love From Kara Label. Her ensemble featured a one-side off shoulder crop top, which was accentuated by black and white diagonal stripes. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, her dress also featured cinched waist and floor-length plain black flared skirt. The actress upped her look with a pair of black earrings from label Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Karisma left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and looked elegant. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, and dark pink lip shade rounded out her look. Pooja Hegde’s White Dramatic Skirt-Top For the recent promotional round of Housefull 4, Pooja Hegde wore a cold-shoulder V-shaped neckline white crop top, which was accentuated by heavy ruffles. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she teamed it with a matching asymmetrical pencil mini skirt. Her skirt had overlap detailing and it also featured a checkered denim fabric. Her stylish ensemble came from Apheré. The Mohenjo Daro actress completed her look with a pair of yellow stilettos from Truffle Collection India. Pooja painted her nails white. She accessorised her look with pearl detailed gold-toned hoops, and rings. Her jewellery came from label Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Pooja Hegde pulled back her messy tresses into a ponytail and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, nude-hued eye shadow, and light pink lip shade.

So, which outfit from the list would you pick for the mid-week party? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Hegde