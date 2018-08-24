Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Soha Ali Khan's Showstopper Look At LFW 2018 Is Not Very Difficult To Ace

By
Soha Ali Khan Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Soha Ali Khan was the latest showstopper on the third day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018. She graced the ramp for Shanti, Kanika Goyal, and Poochki, which was featured by The Platform and presented by Smartwater.

Her outfit was an interesting example of colour-blocking and floral inspiration was also beautifully presented on her ensemble. She wore a high-neck top and paired it with a skirt and a long coat. Soha wore a tight blouse with a structured bodice. Her top was highlighted by sheer accents and intricate ivory prints.

oha Ali Khan LFW 2018

She teamed it with an A-line skirt that was enhanced by a slight front slit and was splashed in a luxuriant blue shade and accentuated by classy nature-inspired inspiration. The patterns were dipped in forest green hue. Soha casually draped a sleeveless black-coloured coat that had subtle metallic accents. The coat gave her spring-worthy outfit, a winter wear feel.

Soha paired her ensemble with smart black-coloured block heels. Her makeup was minimally done and her middle-parted ponytail complemented her look.

Soha Ali Khan fashion

So, how did you find Soha Ali Khan's showstopper attire? Let us know in the comment section.

Soha Ali Khan style
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, August 24, 2018, 17:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 24, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue