Soha Ali Khan's Showstopper Look At LFW 2018 Is Not Very Difficult To Ace

Soha Ali Khan was the latest showstopper on the third day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018. She graced the ramp for Shanti, Kanika Goyal, and Poochki, which was featured by The Platform and presented by Smartwater.

Her outfit was an interesting example of colour-blocking and floral inspiration was also beautifully presented on her ensemble. She wore a high-neck top and paired it with a skirt and a long coat. Soha wore a tight blouse with a structured bodice. Her top was highlighted by sheer accents and intricate ivory prints.

She teamed it with an A-line skirt that was enhanced by a slight front slit and was splashed in a luxuriant blue shade and accentuated by classy nature-inspired inspiration. The patterns were dipped in forest green hue. Soha casually draped a sleeveless black-coloured coat that had subtle metallic accents. The coat gave her spring-worthy outfit, a winter wear feel.

Soha paired her ensemble with smart black-coloured block heels. Her makeup was minimally done and her middle-parted ponytail complemented her look.

So, how did you find Soha Ali Khan's showstopper attire? Let us know in the comment section.