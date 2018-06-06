Subscribe to Boldsky
Soha Ali Khan Wore The Prettiest Fusion Wear We Have Ever Seen

By Devika
Soha Ali Khan fashion

We are absolutely blown away by Soha Ali Khan's ethnic avatar. This gorgeous woman looked like a million dollar at a launch event. The 'Rang De Basanti' actress literally had us going gaga with her graceful style and gave us huge fashion inspiration.

What we really loved was her fusion attire, which was dreamy and at the same time looked very practical and fuss-free. Her sari-inspired outfit was dipped in shimmery mint-green hue and well the diva had us drooling all over.

The bodice of Soha's attire was quarter-sleeved and pretty structural. Her blouse was enhanced by an array of floral prints that actually made the attire look lovelier. The bottom-half of her ensemble was quite asymmetrical and had a metallic touch to it; perfect for cocktail parties and other such formal occasions.

The sari pallu-like drape made her fusion outfit look even more interesting. We liked the pleats on it and the intricate and sleek ruffle feature on the border other than the beautiful flower-shaped motifs. That drape certainly made her ensemble very dramatic and we are crushing over her look.

Soha's golden jhoomkis went perfectly well with her attire and side-parted hair was neatly done by her hairstylist. However, we thought she would have looked a shade better had Saif's sister sported a baby pink coloured pointed sandals instead of those light golden coloured ones.

But, overall, we were left amazeballed. We actually find Soha Ali Khan better in traditional clothes and well, she slayed it again.

    Read more about: bollywood soha ali khan saree
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 18:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2018
