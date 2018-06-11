Soha Ali Khan Looks Pretty As A Petal In Her Peach Attire

Lately, Saif Ali Khan's sister, Soha has been giving us a lot of fusion-wear ideas. She has been playing with pastel hues and seems to know her style too well. Last time, she dazzled us in a sari-inspired mint green fusion wear and this time, she went for a salwar-kameez like attire.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actress was a peach perfection in a Sonam Luthria attire. Styled by Neha Bijlaney, the actress sported a shirt style tunic top that was subtly adorned with white-dot-like prints. The diva teamed her short kurti with matching dhoti pants like a pro. This particular combination wouldn't have suited everyone but on Soha, this pairing looked awesome.

We also loved the silver work on Soha's bottoms, as it accentuated her attire to a large extent. Soha draped the light dupatta very smartly. She didn't let the dupatta overpower her attire and, at the same time, she was able to flaunt her dupatta quite well. While, her fusion wear was plain peach hued, her dupatta was beautifully embroidered and those trinkets attached at the tip of her dupatta were certainly eye-catching.

Her silver earrings by Firdaus added to the glam quotient and she colour coordinated her jewellery with pointed silver pumps. We also thought her pink lip shade and side-parted tresses made her look lovely.

We are impressed with Soha Ali Khan Pataudi again, are you too?