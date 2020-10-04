On Soha Ali Khan’s Birthday, Her Top 5 Showstopper Fashion Moments That Have Wowed Us Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Soha Ali Khan's fashion is as strong and compelling as her presence on screen. Born on 4th October 1978, the actress has worked in a number of films such as Rang De Basanti, Khoya Khoya Chand, Tum Mile, Midnight's Children, and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, among others. She is a brilliant actress and she is also a writer. Her book, The Perils of Being Moderately Famous was well-received by the critics. However, coming to her fashion, Soha Ali Khan is favourite as a celebrity showstopper. She frequently graces the ramp for designers and we have decoded her five awesome ramp fashion moments on her birthday. Take a look.

Soha Ali Khan's Blue Separates

Soha Ali Khan looked gorgeous in her blue separates and this was one of her recent showstopper moments. The actress walked the ramp for the designer, Shahin Mannan. She looked classy in her ensemble that consisted of a blouse and skirt. We loved her attire for it was edgy and made for a perfect street-style and party number. The attire was bold with a corset-style brassiere that was accentuated by a red checkered pattern. The skirt was flared with a pocket and enhanced by white patterns with a whiff of red tones. She teamed her ensemble with black-hued ankle-length boots and carried her bag in a cross-bodied style. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and pink lip shade. The middle-parted short tresses rounded out her look.

Soha Ali Khan's Assam's Handloom Attire

Soha Ali Khan gave us a special ramp fashion moment by gracing the ramp with her mother, Sharmila Tagore. Soha graced the ramp for the designer, Sanjukta Dutta and wore a violet traditional outfit by the designer. It was a gorgeous ensemble with an impeccable drape and multi-hued intricate patterns with metallic touch accentuated her outfit. Soha looked resplendent and notched up her look with heavy emerald haar that was adorned with an elaborate pendant. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look. Soha Ali Khan had walked the ramp at the Lotus India Fashion Week.

Soha Ali Khan's Soft Golden Lehenga

The actress looked stunning in the lehenga that she wore as a showstopper for the Lakmé Fashion Week. She looked stunning in her outfit and walked the ramp for the designer, Kavita Agarwal. Her attire consisted of a blouse and voluminous skirt. It was adorned with intricately-done floral accents in golden and blue tones. She also draped a plain dupatta that was subtly-done with nature-inspired accents. It was a lovely number, perfect for attending weddings. She accessorised her look with a pair of old-fashioned earrings. The makeup was dewy and the side-parted bob tresses rounded out her avatar.

Soha Ali Khan's Ivory Outfit

Soha Ali Khan looked radiant in this impressive ensemble, which she wore for the Label Agami by Neha Agarwal. She graced the ramp at the Lakmé Fashion Week in this outfit. Her attire was meticulously crafted and consisted of an ivory organza jacket kurta and silk shararas. Her jacket was made out of delicate resham and adorned with zardozi embroidery and 3-D fabric applique. It was gorgeous attire ideal for cocktail nights and the actress upped her look with edgy earrings. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and the high braided ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Soha Ali Khan's Multi-Hued Lehenga

The actress donned a multi-hued lehenga, as a showstopper for the label, Bindani at The Wedding Junction Show. Her lehenga was multi-hued and came alive with multi-hued zardozi, resham, nakshi, and tikka. The making of this exquisite lehenga involved 3000 hours of intricate handwork and it was inspired by floral accents. Soha draped a red and pink dupatta with this ensemble. Her dupatta was spruced by light floral accents and she wore a dazzling neckpiece and earrings with her outfit. Her makeup was highlighted by pink eye shadow and contoured cheekbones. The bun rounded out her look.

So, which showstopper moment of Soha Ali Khan's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Happy Birthday, Soha Ali Khan!

Courtesy: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram