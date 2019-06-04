Soha Ali Khan Has A Wine-Red Dress Idea For A Date Night Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Soha Ali Khan attended a Mahindra Hariyali campaign event recently and stunned us with a wine red dress. We thought she looked beyond gorgeous and with this dress, Soha upped her style quotient. The actress wore a dress, which we thought was perfect for a date night. Take a look at her classy attire.

So, Soha's ensemble of the day came from Lola by Suman B. It was a one-shouldered number that was asymmetrical and cinched at the waist with the help of a golden belt. The dress was detailed with ruffled accents and featured metallic accents. Soha paired her ensemble with beige-hued sandals, which went well with her dress.

She accessorised her look with intricate leaf-shaped jaali earrings, which spruced up her glam avatar. The makeup was enhanced by a red lip shade and subtle kohl. Her makeup was basically nude-toned. The side-parted sleek tresses elevated her avatar. Soha looked beautiful. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.