Soha Ali Khan’s Floral Lehenga At BTFW 2018 Is Inspired By The Intricacies Of Nature

By
Soha Ali Khan showstopper

The final day of the ongoing Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018 (BTFW 2018) witnessed floral galore, with designer Pallavi Goyal presenting her collection, which was inspired by the intricacies of nature and celebrated colours from the festivals of harvest. Soha Ali Khan was her showstopper and she totally wowed us with her floral traditional number.

Perfect for spring weddings, Soha's attire was minimalistic and deceptively simple. It was meant for the brides, who believe in keeping it simple and radiant. She wore a pastel-hued bridal lehenga that we thought was a traditional perfection. Her ethnic ensemble was a tribute to modern women and as such was kept in tune with contemporary designing sensibilities.

Soha Ali Khan Bombay Times Fashion Week

Her attire featured a cropped half-sleeved blouse with a sharp-edged neckline. The complementing skirt was structural and pleated. Her ensemble was adorned with myriad vivacious floral patterns that represented the country's rich craftsmanship. Soha's bridal outfit was also notched up mesmerising mirror work. She partly cloaked her head with a whimsy lightweight dupatta, which came alive with matching patterns and a floral tiara-like feature.

Soha's makeup was given a romantic effect with pink touches and the wavy feather-cut loose hairdo added to her bridal look. So, how did you find her showstopper attire? Let us know that in the comment section.

