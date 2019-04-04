ENGLISH

    Soha Ali Khan Makes A Stylish Splash With Her Smart Grey Dress

    By
    |
    Soha Ali Khan Fashion

    Soha Ali Khan looked super stylish in a dress recently. She looked glam for the occasion and her attire was designed by Urvashi Joneja. Her attire was perfect for weekend outings and this dress of hers totally gave us fashion goals. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    So, Soha sported a round-necked grey dress, which was half-sleeved and structured with a flared skirt. It was a figure-flattering number, which came from the 'Glow' collection of the designer. This dress of Soha's was adorned with black-hued motifs and she looked classy as ever. The actress paired it with black pencil heels to accentuate her look.

    Soha Ali Khan Style

    She accessorised her look with earrings, a statement ring, and a smart watch. The makeup was light and enhanced by a natural pink lip shade and soft kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses cascaded gently on her shoulders. So, what do you think about Soha Ali Khan's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 16:24 [IST]
