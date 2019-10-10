LMIFWSS20: Sharmila Tagore And Soha Ali Khan Have Assamese Fashion Goals For Us Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Designer Sanjukta Dutta opened the second day of the ongoing Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week SS20. She presented her collection titled Aakaash, which was about a modern take on traditional Assamese handicraft heritage. Her ensembles were accentuated by rich and vibrant silk fabric, and mother-daughter duo Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan graced the ramp for the designer. Let's decode their outfits.

So, veteran actress, Sharmila Tagore was a picture of elegance as she walked the ramp. She was dressed to perfection in a vibrant blue and purple mekhela chador. It was a resplendent attire, which was enhanced by silver and golden-toned floral accents. The rich brocade work also accentuated her attire. She teamed her attire with a bright purple-hued blouse, which contrasted her attire to a certain extent. The sleek golden chain and dainty studs upped her look. The makeup was lit up by pink lip shade and the signature hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Sharmila Tagore's daughter, Soha Ali Khan left us speechless with a statement outfit that was about bold hues and a splash of patterns. Soha donned a purple-hued draped attire that was accentuated by miniature gold-toned floral patterns and intricate red and green leaf patterns. Soha Ali Khan's attire also had a whiff of tulle fabric. Her style quotient was notched up by an elaborate necklace. The makeup was minimally done and the side-parted tresses completed her avatar.

Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan impressed us with their outfits. So, what do you think about their attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.