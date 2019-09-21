Saif Ali Khan And Soha Ali Khan Inspire Us To Wear Understated Outfits This Durga Puja Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan's Durga Puja With House of Pataudi has won the netizens. The brother-sister sibling pair created a vibrant fashion splash and captured the festive mood but in contemporary light. Their outfits were traditional but a departure from the old-fashioned sensibilities. So, let's decode Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan's festive outfits from their advertisement.

So, the beginning of the advertisement had Saif's sister, Soha Ali Khan talking to her brother via video call. The actress was dressed in a vibrant yellow traditional outfit, which came alive against the red mood-lighting backdrop. She wore what seemed like a subtly-embellished yellow suit and paired it with a complementing floral beige dupatta. Her intricate jhumkis spruced up her avatar and the makeup was marked by a muted-toned pink lip shade and light kohl. The side-parted voluminous wavy tresses completed her look.

As for Saif Ali Khan, whose Sacred Games has earned Emmy Awards nomination, wore an ethnic attire that was colour-blocked. He paired his golden kurta with a printed green and silver collared waistcoat that accentuated his look. Well, Saif and Soha beckoned us to wear understated and elegant outfits this Durga Puja.

Pics Credit: House Of Pataudi