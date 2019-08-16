Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: His Top Six Distinctive And Stylish Looks

ENGLISH

    A large chunk of Saif Ali Khan's acting career was overshadowed by the other three Khans - Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan. Even Karan Johar in his show, Koffee With Karan, would ask his celebrity guests to choose between the three Khans (Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman). However, it was not to say that Saif Ali Khan didn't do brilliant cinema. The movies such as Omkara, Love Aaj Kal, and Being Cyrus were well-received by critics and his acting was appreciated. Born on 16th August, 1970, Saif Ali Khan, on the contrary, has taken the road-less-travelled. With Netflix series, Sacred Games (which had the season 2 launched yesterday), Saif has become one of the most sought-after actors today. He has fine-tuned his acting to such an extent that we want Saif more often on the screen. However, while his acting career is clearly a bit detached from the mainstream commercial cinema today, his fashion sense too has always been distinctive. On his birthday, here are some of Saif Ali Khan's most class-apart fashion moments.

    The Classy Look

    Saif Ali Khan is often spotted in kurta pyjamas. He wore a light blue kurta recently that was full-sleeved and collared with a button-down. He paired his kurta with white pyjamas and flats, which went well with his attire. The actor accessorised his look with dark shades and kept his look simple and humble. As it is, Saif is a proud advocate of traditional outfits and he is a style inspiration all discerning men need.

    The Elaborate Shawl

    Saif Ali Khan exuded regal vibes with his ethnic attire, which we wore recently for a photoshoot. The actor, who will be seen in the movie, Jawani Janeman with Tabu and Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaia Furniturewalla, gave us a goal with his elaborate shawl that was adorned with intricate multi-hued patterns. He paired his exquisite shawl with a white bandhgala jacket.

    The Formal Look

    Saif Ali Khan was papped in a formal wear. He paired his shirt with trousers and looked absolutely amazing. So, Saif wore a collared textured shirt and teamed it with trousers, an elegant watch, and classy spectacles. He carried a jacket with him and a book. Well, Saif Ali Khan certainly looked dapper here.

    The Old-Fashioned Avatar

    While on a vacation with his family, Saif Ali Khan was clicked patting a dog. He donned a white kurta pyjama that was understated and paired it with a woollen royal blue shrug, which notched up his avatar. The actor accessorised his look with spectacles and showed us that how effortlessly elegant one can look.

    The Sacred Games 2 Photoshoot

    For the Sacred Games 2 photoshoot, Saif was styled by Tanya Ghavri. He wore a checkered pantsuit by NM Studio, which was brown-hued and paired it with a chocolate brown polo neck from Zara. His pendant was from Misho Designs and the pocket square was from Prima Czar. He paired his attire with brown loafers and yellow frames. Well, Saif Ali Khan totally brought alive the retro side.

    The Elaborate Kurta

    For an event in Abu Dhabi, Saif Ali Khan looked sophisticated and stylish in a maroon jacket that was meticulously done and adorned with intricate floral accents. Saif's attire also featured a pleated drape, which enhanced his look and he teamed it with black pyjamas and yellow shades. Saif Ali Khan looked amazing.

    Happy Birthday, Saif Ali Khan!

    Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 0:01 [IST]
