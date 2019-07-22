Just In
Sacred Games 2 Cast's Photoshoot Is So Gangsta Style & You Got To See Pankaj Tripathi's Avatar
Sacred Games season 2 is all set to launch this Independence Day (August 15) but before that our eyes literally popped out from the sockets after seeing this fashion shoot of the cast. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin, Surveen Chawla, Saif Ali Khan, and even Pankaj Tripathi had a stylish makeover. Dramatic hues and bold patterns dominated the looks and they were styled to perfection by Tanya Ghavri. Let's decode their amazing looks.
Each character had an individualistic and strong attire but none stole the thunder of the other. Talking about Saif Ali Khan, the actor, who plays the role of a police officer in the hit Netflix series, looked distinctive and exuded old Colonial vibes with his look and attire. Saif donned a brown checkered pantsuit, which came from NM Design Studio and he paired it with a chocolate brown polo neck from Zara. He also gave his attire a classic touch with a pocketsquare that was from Prima Czar and the pendant by Misho elevated his style. Saif Ali Khan's brown loafers were from Trumpet and the golden shades completed his photoshoot look.
Kalki Koechlin's pantsuit was a mix of patterns. She wore a red and black patterned pantsuit that was from the label, Bennch. It was a bold pattern and Kalki made it even bolder by pairing it with a leopard print shirt from Cover Story and the classic animal-printed heels were from Zara. She accessorised her look with a chic pendant from Minerali and her statement rings were from Misho and Flowerchild by Shaheen Abbas. The quirky spectacles came from Enrico Eyewear and the makeup was highlighted by a bold red lip shade. The pixie cut rounded out her style.
But the real showstopper was Pankaj Tripathi, whose look was simply the most refreshing one. The seasoned actor wore a pantsuit by Karrtik D and like Kalki, his attire was also about contrasting prints. Pankaj's black and white shirt absolutely contrasted his abstract suit. Well, Nawazuddin Siddiqui totally gave us retro villain vibes with his animal-inspired pantsuit, which was by Rajesh Pratap Singh. It was a muted green and yellow suit but that orange polka-dotted shirt lit up his attire. The shirt was by Genes Lecoanet Hemant and the colourful Zara scarf went well with his attire. His pink round-shaped Opium Eyewear shades certainly added an interesting dimension.
Surveen Chawla broke the pantsuit look with her dress that itself was not a cliché number. Her blue and yellow printed H&M dress featured an overlapping bodice and a flowy silhouette. The statement brown belt was the creation of Dhruv Kapoor and the black heels were from Oceedee Shoes. The tassel brown jacket upped her sassy avatar and was from The Source. She also wore a vibrant scarf from Zara and the yellow frames were from the same brand. The chic rings came from Misho and Shazé. The matte pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow notched up her avatar. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her look. This was one of the most amazing photoshoots, which had a right amount of glamour, flamboyance, and theatrical drama.