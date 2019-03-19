Floral Sari Or Vibrant Suit: Which Ethnic Look Of Sharmila Tagore's Was More Wow-worthy? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sharmila Tagore was spotted in traditional outfits on two different occasions. Once she wore sari and the other time, she was dressed in an ethnic suit. The veteran actress looked graceful on both the occasions and gave us fashion goals. Let's find out what ensembles she wore.

The Floral Sari

For the Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards, Sharmila draped a floral sari, which was colour-blocked. She wore a minty green sari with ruffled edges and paired it with a half-sleeved metallic pink blouse. Her sari was accentuated by pink-hued floral prints. Sharmila wore a statement neckpiece and a bangle to accentuate her avatar. The makeup was dewy-toned with a deep pink lip shade and the partly-tied hairdo rounded out her avatar.

The Vibrant Suit

Sharmila was also spotted in a vibrant suit, which was full-sleeved and dipped in the shade of red. Her suit was enhanced by intricate designs and featured a front slit. She paired it with pyjamis and peep-hole sandals. She accessorised her look with a classy watch and this time, the makeup was light and natural. Her makeup was enhanced by a soft pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-swept tied hairdo completed her look.

So, which outfit and look of Sharmila's did you like more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.