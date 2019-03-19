ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Floral Sari Or Vibrant Suit: Which Ethnic Look Of Sharmila Tagore's Was More Wow-worthy?

    By
    |
    Sharmila Tagore Fashion

    Sharmila Tagore was spotted in traditional outfits on two different occasions. Once she wore sari and the other time, she was dressed in an ethnic suit. The veteran actress looked graceful on both the occasions and gave us fashion goals. Let's find out what ensembles she wore.

    Sharmila Tagore Style

    The Floral Sari

    For the Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards, Sharmila draped a floral sari, which was colour-blocked. She wore a minty green sari with ruffled edges and paired it with a half-sleeved metallic pink blouse. Her sari was accentuated by pink-hued floral prints. Sharmila wore a statement neckpiece and a bangle to accentuate her avatar. The makeup was dewy-toned with a deep pink lip shade and the partly-tied hairdo rounded out her avatar.

    Sharmila Tagore News

    The Vibrant Suit

    Sharmila was also spotted in a vibrant suit, which was full-sleeved and dipped in the shade of red. Her suit was enhanced by intricate designs and featured a front slit. She paired it with pyjamis and peep-hole sandals. She accessorised her look with a classy watch and this time, the makeup was light and natural. Her makeup was enhanced by a soft pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-swept tied hairdo completed her look.

    So, which outfit and look of Sharmila's did you like more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue