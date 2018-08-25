Shruti Haasan’s Asymmetrical Attire At LFW 2018 Celebrates Freedom Of Movement

The super stunning Shruti Haasan was the first showstopper on the day four of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018. The actress sashayed down the ramp for Saaksha & Kinni's Winter/Festive 2018 collection, 'Raas'. Their collection celebrated the madness born through dancing without reservations. It was a homage to the women reveling in Raas.

Their ensembles focused on asymmetrical western silhouettes, a mix of quirky prints, and incredible twists given to simple attires. Shruti's outfit of the day was also unstructured and quite evidently articulated the freedom of movement. It was a voluminous ensemble that was dipped in earthy tone and featured exaggerated kaftan-styled sleeves.

There was a playful innocence to her attire and it was enhanced by triple layers, which were flared and had metallic accents. Her full-sleeved attire was also teamed with a sleek earthy-hued string, which was tied around the waist of her dress. The hand-woven belt gave her attire a tad bit of structure and helped make the dress slightly figure-hugging.

This dress of Shruti Haasan's was futuristic and was definitely meant for the autumn season. Her footwear was not visible and she kept her look jewellery-free. Shruti kept her sleek long tresses middle-parted and the bold red lip shade completed her look.

Well, we must say Saaksha & Kinni's collection was refreshing and definitely was a tribute to the free-spirited ladies, who love to dance like nobody is watching.