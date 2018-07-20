Shruti Haasan Wore An All-Black Outfit And So Should You

Shruti Haasan has again proved that she is the ultimate diva. Her recent sizzling number was an all-black attire and she looked simmering hot in it. And we couldn't take eyes off her! The actress wore what we all would have been intimidated to wear. Her kickass outfit certainly had the 'attention-grabbing' quality.

So, she amped up her style quotient in this ensemble, which featured a full-sleeved shirt and a skirt. This was clearly her best attire in weeks and Shruti made us drool all over. Her shirt was collared and splashed in black colour. Her top was enhanced by white-hued butterfly prints (clearly, not a usual pattern).

Shruti teamed her classy shirt with a leather skirt and woah, she broke all the sexy looks records. Her skirt was structural and metallic and complemented her shirt perfectly. We particularly loved the zipper feature at the centre of her skirt.

The leggy lass sported shoes, which matched with the pattern of her shirt. Yes, her black shoes too had butterfly prints and well, she gave us footwear-inspiration as well. The gorgeous starlet made herself look notches hotter by sporting black-hued cat-eyed frames.

Her makeup was highlighted by pink touches and she made a tight puffed hairstyle to round off her sensational avatar.

To wrap it all, she also carried a black-hued side bag (literally, woman in black)

So, Shruti Haasan gave us the ootd of the day and inspired us to go shopping. Well, we really have an incredible urge to pull off this look.