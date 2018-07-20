Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Shruti Haasan Wore An All-Black Outfit And So Should You

By
Shruti Haasan fashion

Shruti Haasan has again proved that she is the ultimate diva. Her recent sizzling number was an all-black attire and she looked simmering hot in it. And we couldn't take eyes off her! The actress wore what we all would have been intimidated to wear. Her kickass outfit certainly had the 'attention-grabbing' quality.

So, she amped up her style quotient in this ensemble, which featured a full-sleeved shirt and a skirt. This was clearly her best attire in weeks and Shruti made us drool all over. Her shirt was collared and splashed in black colour. Her top was enhanced by white-hued butterfly prints (clearly, not a usual pattern).

Shruti Haasan style

Shruti teamed her classy shirt with a leather skirt and woah, she broke all the sexy looks records. Her skirt was structural and metallic and complemented her shirt perfectly. We particularly loved the zipper feature at the centre of her skirt.

The leggy lass sported shoes, which matched with the pattern of her shirt. Yes, her black shoes too had butterfly prints and well, she gave us footwear-inspiration as well. The gorgeous starlet made herself look notches hotter by sporting black-hued cat-eyed frames.

Shruti Haasan western looks

Her makeup was highlighted by pink touches and she made a tight puffed hairstyle to round off her sensational avatar.

To wrap it all, she also carried a black-hued side bag (literally, woman in black)

So, Shruti Haasan gave us the ootd of the day and inspired us to go shopping. Well, we really have an incredible urge to pull off this look.

Shruti Haasan latest fashion
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood shruti haasan
    Story first published: Friday, July 20, 2018, 16:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 20, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue