Shruti Haasan Is Seriously The Boss Lady In This Glam Outfit

Whatever Shruti Haasan dons becomes a fashion. She is bold, she is beautiful, she is experimental, she is fun, she is sassy, and she is definitely classy, and well, she knows it very well too. Shruti's Insta feed is marked by high fashion looks and over the years, this starlet has become an inspiration to so many young ladies.

Shruti Haasan has something about her that attracts us like a magnet to her. She wears confidence on her sleeves and in this recent picture of hers, she proved that to us yet again. All set for an interview today, Shruti was dressed formally; but, of course, she didn't ditch her glam avatar.

She seemed like a modern rock star in this stunning outfit of hers and we couldn't help but not stare at her. Shruti wore a metallic outfit that was symmetrical and was also a bit wrinkled. But no, the 'wrinkled' part in her attire was not disappointing at all.

Her pantsuit had a very structured bodice but the pants were a bit flared. We loved the shiny grey-hued collared shirt that had soft golden buttons and a V-neck collar. Her pants were of the same hue and a bit baggy; but Shruti pulled it off like a pro. Her belt was also dipped in grey shade and helped accentuate her lithe athletic frame.

That high ponytail, which she sported, was not an easy thing to carry, but Shruti rocked it. We loved her natural makeup and kohl-smeared eyes.

Well, well, Shruti Haasan you wooed us yet again and we hope to get more inspired from you.