Gauhar Khan's Grey and Shruti Haasan's Black Attire Are What We Need Right Now

They are hot and cool and they both love casual wears. The nation loves them as these two divas are highly individualistic and are always dressed to T. They are none other than Shruti Haasan and Gauhar Khan. Both the starlets were papped crazily today but they didn't seem to mind it much.

Shruti and Gauhar sported comfy looks, which are totally easily achievable and are guaranteed to grab eyeballs. We are sure that you all want to learn about what they wore. Before we decode their attires, we want to tell you that though they both looked sassy, their looks really contrasted each other.

Shruti wore an all-black attire and woah she looked sexy as hell. The diva was clicked with her boyfriend and wore something that we all want to wear. She donned a high-neck full-sleeved sweatshirt and paired it with skin tight jeans. We loved her jeans as it accentuated her shapely legs. Shruti colour-blocked her black with red-hued sports shoes, a grey-coloured bag, and rimmed yellow framed shades. Her hair was middle-parted and a bit messy but still she looked awesome.

Gauhar, on the other hand, went a bit of grey and blue but no she was in a cheerful mood. The model-turned-actress wore a simple grey-coloured tee and paired it with classic blue distressed denims. She also enhanced her look with an oversized shirt that she draped over her outfit. Gauhar rounded off her look with golden-hued sandals, a big dark blue bag, and quirky black and red shades. She made a side-swept ponytail, which suited her a lot.

We thought both of them looked amazing. But whose look did you find more impressive? Let us know that in the comments section.